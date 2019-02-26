Berklee’s American Roots Music program celebrates 10 years 

Boston’s Berklee College of Music’s American Roots Music program is to mark its 10th anniversary with a special concert that will feature collaborations between artists in styles as varied as blues, Celtic, country, Gospel, early jazz, folk, old-time, spirituals and western swing as well as bluegrass music.

The line-up features some who have passed through Berklee’s American Roots Music program and have gone on to enjoy successful careers, as well as some of the incredible bands that got their start there.

Assembled by Matt Glaser, the program’s artistic director, for this concert on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, are alumni Sierra Hull B.M., a mandolin prodigy who is now a seasoned touring musician and a 2011 graduate; and Molly Tuttle B.M., a 2014 graduate noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and cross-picking guitar prowess; Mile Twelve, IBMA Momentum Award winners in the band category in 2017; The Lonely Heartstring Band, one of the most talked-about young groups on the modern bluegrass scene; The Goodbye Girls, an exciting quartet from Boston with members from Canada, Sweden and the USA; Twisted Pine, one of the most acclaimed young string bands in the north-east that “has developed a unique, infectious joyful noise without limits”; Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, led by Berklee College of Music’s Visiting Scholar in the American Roots Program, Bruce Molsky (fiddle), with Allison de Groot (banjo) and Stash Wyslouch (guitar); and Jenna & Màiri (Jenna Moynihan B.M., a versatile and inventive fiddle player who graduated with honors in 2013), and Màiri Chaimbeul B.M., a Boston-based harp player and composer from the Isle of Skye, who graduated in 2016).

Sierra Hull, the first bluegrass musician to win Berklee’s prestigious Presidential Scholar award, is delighted to be part of this event.

“I am so thrilled to be returning to Berklee to help celebrate the American Roots Music Program. I was lucky enough to be a student there during the birth of this program and made some really fun memories while being a part of specials events like this. Perhaps more than any other school out there, Berklee continues to celebrate roots music, creating an exciting scene for students to be a part of. They are constantly bringing in amazing guests musicians for clinics and one on one lessons. The upcoming concert is going to be a wonderful evening and I’m so exciting to be a small part of it!”

This Signature Series concert takes place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Berklee Performance Center, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $15.00 and $20.00 in advance; and $20.00 and $25.00 on the day of show.

Tickets can be purchased on-line and at the box office 136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts, 02115.