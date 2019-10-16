Bennie Boling back with The Farm Hands

Following the recent retirement of Daryl Mosely, The Farm Hands have welcomed back a long lost bandmate, Bennie Boling, to play bass. Bennie had worked with the quartet in the past on banjo, and is happy to return again to hold down the low end. He is a life-long grasser who has performed in bluegrass groups since he was a teen.

Boling is also a fine singer and songwriter, and a talented luthier who works by day for Huber Banjos in Hendersonville, TN.

Bennie has released a single in recent weeks, one he wrote and recorded when he was a young man. It’s a banjo tune called Thunderhead, which is available wherever you find music to stream or download online.

He also spent his time away from The Farm Hands on a project with Billy Troy, who is the son of bluegrass dobro legend Josh Graves. They call their group 40 Horse Mule, and have been working on a new recording of new songs that Billy and Bennie have written. With Billy living in Nebraska and Bennie ion Tennessee, they won’t have many opportunities to perform, but the music they have cut is powerful and fresh. Billy is a gifted vocalist, and their sound together mixes bluegrass with gritty country.

Look for more on 40 Horse Mule when their project is completed.