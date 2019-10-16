Blast Off Winter Bluegrass Weekend coming to western Ohio

Brad and Lori Lambert of New Outlook have scheduled a bluegrass weekend early next year to break the cold weather blues at their Moon City Music & Event Center in Wapakoneta, OH. Once the holiday season is past, everyone is itchin’ to pick, and the Lamberts have come up with a great way to get ready for the warmer days ahead.

The Winter Weekend Bluegrass Blast Off is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020. It will be run as a cross between a typical music festival and a music workshop. The morning will be given over to workshops and seminars meant to help rising amateur musicians make the jump to the next level. Those will be followed by dinner, a concert, and then jamming into the wee hours. Time for jamming on Sunday afternoon is also included in the ticket price.

A wide range of workshops and electives will be offered on Saturday:

Vocal/Harmony Workshop – Steve & Debbie Gulley, Brad & Lori Lambert

Songwriting Workshop – Steve Gulley

Guitar Workshop – Clay Hess and Adam Schenker, Director of Bluegrass Studies at Denison University

Understanding Chart/Nashville Number System – Brad Lambert and Adam Schlenker

Microphone Technique, and Sound Tips – GBS Productions, David & Traci Chichester

Banjo Workshop – Curtis “Bum” Bumgarner (Edgar Loudermilk Band), Mike Dean (New Outlook), and Brad Lambert (New Outlook)

Mandolin Workshop – Brian Scott (New Outlook), Mitch Meadors (Clay Hess Band), and Brad Lambert (New Outlook)

Bass Workshop – Edgar Loudermilk

Dinner will be served prior to a 6:00 p.m. concert featuring New Outlook and Steve & Debbie Gulley.

Tickets for the Blast Off are available for $60, including all workshops, concert, and jamming – plus dinner and a box lunch – which are only $40 for students. Discounts are offered for full bands who attend together (4 piece – $200, 5 piece – $250). Fewer than 100 reservations will be accepted, so make plans soon off you would like to attend.

There are also dinner and a show tickets for $20.

Moon City is located adjacent to a Best Western hotel, who have arranged a special rate for the Blast Off of $80.99 per night.

More details and reservations can be obtained by emailing Moon City, or visiting them online.