Benefit show for Tommy Long next month

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road had announced in early March that their long time guitarist and lead singer, Tommy Long, would be taking a medical leave of absence from the band to undergo treatment for throat cancer.

Now, Lorraine has scheduled an all-star concert for May 21 in Dobson, NC to help raise money for Tommy’s medical expenses.

The show will be held at in the amphitheater at Fisher River Park from 2:00-7:00 p.m., with performances from Junior Sisk, The Garrett Newton Band, Salt & Light, Wood Family Tradition, and Mickey Galyean. Lorraine and Carolina Road will also appear, along with her Country Grass band.

There will be no admission fee to attend, but donations for Tommy’s expenses will be gratefully accepted. Checks should be written to Tommy Long Fund.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to accept donations on his behalf. They are hoping to raise a total of $10,000 to cover costs associated with his cancer treatment, and the loss of income while he is unable to work.

Tommy has a great many friends in our business, and a small donation from each should certainly reach that amount.

GoFundMe can accept donations by credit card or PayPal online.