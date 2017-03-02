Tommy Long takes medical leave from Carolina Road

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have announced today that Tommy Long, their guitarist and lead singer this past 6 years, is stepping aside from the group for a medical leave of absence. A recent cancer diagnosis means that he will need to undergo intensive treatment, and will be unable to sing or travel during that time.

Temporary replacements will be used for the next six months, as Lorraine and the band intend to hold Tommy’s spot for him until he is better, at which time he will rejoin them on the road. They have also put future recording projects on hold, trusting that Long will be back before the year is out.

Tommy has asked us to share this message about his situation.

“I would like to tell all my friends, family and fans that I’m going to have to take a leave of absence from the Carolina Road Band due to my diagnosis of throat cancer, and the treatments that follow. I look forward to getting this behind me and hopefully coming back stronger than ever before. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. With the Lords help all things are possible. I would like to thank Lorraine Jordan for all she has done for me, and continues to do. And all the guys in the band for their concern and support. These are some of the best people I know. I will try to keep you updated as I progress through these treatments. Thanks to everyone who believes and supports me. I love you all.”

Lorraine tells us that they will continue with all their bookings – Carolina Road shows, Country Grass shows, and shows with Eddy Raven – with two alternating guest vocalists taking Tommy’s spot while he is away. Those names will be announced as soon as scheduling can be completed.

I’m sure our whole bluegrass family will join us in wishing Tommy Long a speedy and complete recovery!