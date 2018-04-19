Bender Jamboree kicks off in style

When promoters announced the initial Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas last year, a lot of people wondered how well it would work. The concept was to take over a hotel in Vegas, and run a four day bluegrass festival on the grounds. This isn’t exactly something new in the bluegrass and jamgrass world, but the twist here was that the only tickets offered were packaged with accommodations.

They billed it as a wild and crazy party in Sin City, and from the photos we’ve seen, it looks like that’s just what they delivered. There was music everywhere, in the ballroom, in the casino, and even at the pool. People picked up the vibe, and came decked out in every sort of costume and outfit you might imagine.

It must have gone well, as pre-registration offers are now available for the 2019 Jamboree.