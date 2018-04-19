Bender Jamboree kicks off in style

Posted on by John Lawless

Sam Bush at the 2018 Bender Jamboree – photo © Erik Kabik

When promoters announced the initial Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas last year, a lot of people wondered how well it would work. The concept was to take over a hotel in Vegas, and run a four day bluegrass festival on the grounds. This isn’t exactly something new in the bluegrass and jamgrass world, but the twist here was that the only tickets offered were packaged with accommodations.

They billed it as a wild and crazy party in Sin City, and from the photos we’ve seen, it looks like that’s just what they delivered. There was music everywhere, in the ballroom, in the casino, and even at the pool. People picked up the vibe, and came decked out in every sort of costume and outfit you might imagine.

It must have gone well, as pre-registration offers are now available for the 2019 Jamboree.

  • Infamous Stringdusters warm up backstage at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Chris Pandolfi with Infamous Stringdusters warms up backstage at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Arriving at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Photo Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ erikkabik.com
  • Travis Book with Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Del McCoury getting ready at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Del McCoury Band at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Infamous Stringdusters play the pool at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Ronnie and Del McCoury at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Del McCoury Band at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Pool party at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Del McCoury at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Andy Falco with Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Del McCoury Band at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Del McCoury at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Billy Strings mini-concert at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Patrick Gray
  • Mandolin Orange at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Andy Hall with Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Infamous Stringdusters at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Del McCoury Band at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Rob McCoury among the zanies at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Restaurant jam at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Billy Strings warms up backstage at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Paul Citone
  • Lil Smokies at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Billy Strings surveys the Vegas scene at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Vince Herman with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Head For The Hills at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush and Billy Strings at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush jams with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush and Billy Strings jam with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush and Billy Strings jam with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Sam Bush poses with festival staff at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Travelin' McCourys at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Travelin' McCourys at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • It's not Vegas without Elvis at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • Pool party at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Erik Kabik
  • 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Sam Bush with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Billy Strings jams with Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Leftover Salmon at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Ronnie McCoury at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Jason Carter with Travelin' McCourys at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Travelin' McCourys at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Greensky Bluegrass at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Diggin' the vibe at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • You know who at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Billy Strings at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Lobby jam at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin
  • Andy Dunnigan with Lil Smokies at the 2018 Bender Jamboree - photo © Christopher Baldwin

