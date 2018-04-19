Marianne Kovatch to Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, VA has announced the addition of Marianne Kovatch to their staff as Assistant Director. The Center is operated by the National Park Service on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and hosts numerous bluegrass and old time music concerts throughout the summer months, along with their Roots of American Music exhibit.

Marianne comes to the Center from the Chestnut Creek School of the Arts, where she served as Music and Woodworking Program Manager, and Marketing and Development Director. She also worked as the Program Director for the Galax Junior Appalachian Musicians, who offer lessons in old time music two days each week for students grade 3-7 in the region.

Flatfoot dancing is another passion for Kovatch, who has toured internationally with clogging groups, either dancing or playing banjo, and she has taught dance at the BRMC for some time.

She arrives in her new post just in time for the Center’s busy season, with a string of concerts starting in May, and running through October, every other Saturday evening. In the coming months, they will bring Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, The Kruger Brothers, Wayne Henderson, Front Country, Phoebe Hunt, Riley Baugus, Steep Canyon Rangers, Rhiannon Giddens, and The Barefoot Movement to the Parkway in Galax.

Starting in May, Parkway visitors can stop off and enjoy bluegrass and old time music from a variety of local entertainers nearly every day the Center is open with their Mid Day Mountain Musicians concerts.

The Blue Ridge Music Center is supported by a number of state and national agencies, plus regional business interests, but always welcomes donations from music lovers as well. A number of supporting membership options are available, along with season passes to all the events at the Center.

Visit them online for full details.