Behind the scenes video for Rebecca Frazier’s Better Than Staying

Is there anything cuter than bluegrass kids? Short answer: nope. They are precious.

And in today’s media world we have the pleasure of seeing many of them grow up. There are a number of young bluegrass artists who share their children’s antics online, like Stephen and Jana Mougin and their precious son, Sammy, and Emily and Mo Pitney and their tiny daughter, Evelyne. And don’t forget fiddlin’ Bodie Frankenhouser!

But none so far have shown the star appeal of Cora Frazier, the four year old daughter of John and Rebecca Frazier in Nashville. She’s featured in her mom’s music video for the song, Better Than Staying, from Rebecca’s 2013 album, When We Fall. The first line of the song is, “Where are you going, my precious little girl,” so who else did you think might get the part?

It’s been several months since the Better Than Staying video was released, and now videographer Connor Cain has created a director’s cut using outtakes of Cora throughout their day of shooting last year. Anyone with four year old experience will recognize the moods of pure joy, resistance, and exhaustion that occured during the process.

It’s set against the rhythm tracks from the song.

To see the actual music video for Better Than Staying, go here.