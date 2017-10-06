Better Than Staying video from Rebecca Frazier

Rebecca Frazier has never been one to follow all the rules. She was playing overhanded bluegrass rhythm and flatpicking lead guitar when girls weren’t supposed to be doing that, and then gave up music for a while to raise a beautiful family with fellow grasser John Frazier.

Now she is releasing another carefully crafted music video – for one of the songs from her 2013 album, When We Fall. The music business says that you don’t keep promoting projects that are several years old, but Rebecca is going her own way.

Like her other recent videos, this one was shot and edited by Alison Goedde, using natural light in a number of settings in both Virginia and Tennessee.

Rebecca shared a bit about how she came to write the song, Better Than Staying, about the rhythms of life that keep us moving at different stages.

“The idea for this song came to me as I was strolling my restless toddler son through Shelby Park in East Nashville. I brought the verses and melody to John Frazier, who quickly polished the lyrics and had the beautiful idea to begin with one simple chord and change the chords with more complex re-harmonizations as the song progresses. I’ve cherished this song, because of the way it carries a simple old-time melody throughout a circle-of-life theme. Now that I’m a mother, I have the perspective to understand the restlessness around me—everyone leaves mother throughout her life. And, of course, mother will leave, too.”

Featured in the video are Rebecca, along with her daughter Cora, and Katie Madole playing the sister, Isaac Eicher playing the brother, and Jesse Wells playing the husband.

The audio recording finds Frazier on guitar and lead vocal, assisted by Scott Vestal on banjo, John Frazier on mandolin, Shad Cobb on fiddle, Barry Bales on bass, and Shelby Means on harmony vocal.

Nicely done!