Becky Buller – Live at WFPK

On August 2, Becky Buller and her talented band made a stop in Louisville, KY and visited the studios of WFPK-FM for an interview and live performance for Bob Mitchell and his Best of Bluegrass radio program.

The show is set to air starting this weekend on the 12 stations that carry Bob’s program, spanning 10 different states with one in London on either FM radio or Internet broadcast. Mitchell is one of our earliest and most loyal reporters for the various Bluegrass Today radio charts, and a two-time nominee for the SPBGMA Bluegrass DJ of the Year.

You can catch this next show Saturday (8/18) on The Bluegrass Jamboree via live streaming from 5:00-7:00 p.m. (EDT), or on WCHQ-FM over the air at 100.9 FM in Louisville, or streaming online from 7:00-9:00 p.m. It will include the roughly 45 minute performance/interview with Becky and her band, plus another hour and 15 minutes of recent recordings by the best in bluegrass.

Or you can watch Buller’s portion here in this video which was broadcast on Facebook Live a couple weeks back.

Ned Luberecki is on banjo, Dan Boner on guitar, Nate Lee on mandolin, and Dwayne Anderson on bass.

Here are a few photos Bob grabbed when he had them in the studio.