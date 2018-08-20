Share America awards Trevor Holder $1,000 scholarship

Trevor Holder, 17, of Ringgold, GA, is the recipient of the 2018 Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship from the Share America Foundation. The scholarship is given annually to a young musician who plays the native folk music of Catoosa County, GA.

Established by actor and bluegrass musician Randall Franks to honor his parents, the Foundation is supported by donations and by his contributions. Typically given to a high school senior heading off to college, it is designed to reward them for their mastery of traditional bluegrass music, and help pay for educational expenses.

Holder will study electrical engineering at Kennesaw State College this fall. He is a graduate of Heritage High School in Ringgold, which he completed through dual-enrollment in a two-year degree from Dalton College.

He plays banjo for Southern Flavor, based in Nashville, who perform the music of Bill Monroe.

The young picker says that he is honored to accept the award.

“It was a blessing to have my love of bluegrass acknowledged. I have always looked up to several of the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship recipients, especially those from Mountain Cove Bluegrass. I am honored to be included among such talented fellow music enthusiasts.”

Even as a young man, Trevor especially favors the sound of the music from the 1950s.

“My greatest inspiration on the banjo is Don Reno. I have also met some of my banjo heroes like Ralph Stanley and Eddie Adcock.”

Congratulations and best of luck!