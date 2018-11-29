Becky Buller And The Fairfield Four on Huckabee

Posted on by John Lawless

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Becky Buller and her fine band were musical guests on the Huckabee show, airing on the TBN network on Saturday mornings. The show is based in Nashville, as is Becky and her fellow guests on the program, The Fairfield Four, a longstanding Gospel quartet who appeared on her most recent album, Crepe Paper Heart.

Show host Mike Huckabee, former governor of the state of Arkansas, met briefly with Becky and the Four to talk about their music, before they launched into an a cappella  arrangement of Written In The Back of the Book, one she wrote with them in mind for the album.

If you missed the show, or simply want to see it again, here’s the video.

Becky was back again with Dan Boner and Dwayne Anderson to shoot bonus content for Huckabee social media accounts. She sang Make Us To Shine from her previous project, ‘Tween Earth and Sky.

