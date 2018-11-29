Christmas in New England 2018

For the 15th year in a row, bluegrass songwriter Rick Lang will take his acoustic Christmas in New England show through the northeastern states.

He’s assembled a cast of bluegrass veterans to play and sing, and prepared a nice mix of original and traditional holiday songs to entertain on the stops along the way. Most of the pickers are multi-instrumentalists, allowing for a good bit of variety on stage. The primary performers will be: Bob Dick on guitar, Karen Lincoln Weber on guitar, Dave Dick on banjo, Ken Taylor on bass, Amy Gallatin on guitar, and Roger Williams on reso-guitar.

Both secular and religious Christmas songs will be included, with some serious themes and some that are much more lighthearted and fun.

Shows begin this weekend, according to the following schedule:

11/30 – Boxboro, MA United Church of Christ

12/1 – Northbridge, MA Rockdale Congregational Church

12/7 – Glastonbury, CT Buckingham Congregational Church

12/8 – Brentwood, NH Pilgrim United Church of Christ

12/15 – Newburyport, MA Belleville Congregational Church

Lang provided these videos as a taste of what their show has to offer…

New Englanders who might enjoy such a program should check out the details online, and consider Christmas in New England this holiday season.