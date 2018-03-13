Balsam Range to Moonstruck Management

Moonstruck Management has announced today the signing of Balsam Range for exclusive booking and management representation. The band has won an impressive ten awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association since their debut in 2007, taking their name from the region where they live, right where the Blue Ridge and the Smoky Mountains meet at the Great Balsam Range.

With Moonstruck they join a powerful lineup of bluegrass and acoustic acts, including Lonesome River Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Cleverlys, Love Canon, Ralph Stanley II, NewTown, Volume Five, and several others.

Fiddler Buddy Melton says that all the guys are delighted with this change.

“Balsam Range is extremely excited to join the Moonstruck Management Team. I have always believed that to achieve great things you must surround yourself with great people. The Moonstruck Management family personifies everything about this quality and belief. We are truly honored to join such an incredible group of talented people.”

That team includes Moonstruck principal Josh Trivett, who came into the music business following a career in professional golf. Prior to launching his own agency, he worked as a management consultant for Doyle Lawson and Ralph Stanley. He is assisted by Ben Wilson and Penni McDaniel.

In addition to Buddy, Balsam Range includes Marc Pruett on banjo, Darrin Nicholson on mandolin, Caleb Smith on guitar, and Tim Surrett on bass. They have kept the same members since their formation, starting as friends, and friends they remain. Tension with prior management had been causing stress among the band members, which they feel certain will be alleviated with their new Moonstruck partnership.

Trivett says that he has held these guys in high esteem for some time, both on and off the stage.

“There are bands in any genre that you love, and Balsam Range has always been one of those bands. They have created a sound that originated from the mountains of Haywood Co., NC that has touched the world. Not only do they possess the talent aspect that makes them unique, they are made up of a band of amazing men that I hold in high regard. Moonstruck Management is a family and the characteristics of the bands are as important, if not more, than their talent. They are definitely top shelf on both aspects and I am honored to call them family.”

The band is in the studio now working on their next recording, and have a busy tour schedule shaping up for 2018. They are especially excited to appear at MerleFest next month with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

You can learn more about Balsam Range online, or by contacting Moonstruck Management.