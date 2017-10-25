Avery Welter leaving The Churchmen

The Churchmen have announced that their guitarist, Avery Welter, will be leaving the group at the end of 2017.

They will be holding auditions for his replacement over the next few weeks, and ask the anyone interested in the position please contact them on Facebook. Strong rhythm guitar skills are required, and the ability to sing tenor vocals. Some lead guitar would be a plus.

The bluegrass Gospel group is based near Martinsville, VA and travels extensively throughout the eastern US. Those auditioning who live within three hours of Martinsville will be given preference.

Bass player Keith Clark formed the band in 1989, highlighting strong four-part harmony. Gerald Harbour joined on mandolin later that year. A number of other musicians have worked with them over the past 28 years, and they are completed currently by Carol Arnn on banjo, and Daniel Greeson on fiddle. Avery had come aboard earlier this year on guitar.