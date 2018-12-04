Aubrey Holt musical celebration in Ohio

Fans of the late Aubrey Holt and The Boys From Indiana in northern Ohio have a special treat in store this Saturday, when a celebration of his musical legacy will be hosted at the Moon City Music & Event Center in Wapakoneta at 7:00 p.m.

Aubrey’s son, Tony Holt, will appear, accompanied by Moon City owners Brad and Lori Lambert, and Aubrey’s nephew Tom Feller. Jeff Hardin will also play fiddle. They will perform a selection of songs from Holt’s deep catalog of music, and share stories about his long career in bluegrass.

The Boys From Indiana were launched in 1973 by Aubrey and his two brothers, Jerry and Tommy Holt. Their uncle Harley Gabbard was also involved, as well as Paul “Moon” Mullins on fiddle, whose son, Joe Mullins, is now prominent in bluegrass. Together they recorded several very influential albums on Rebel and Old Heritage records, a good many of the songs being Aubrey’s compositions.

Aubrey was writing songs even before The Boys were formed, and recorded a few in a band with Uncle Harley while still in his teens. He remained active long after The Boys From Indiana disbanded, writing songs and singing when the opportunity arose.

Until illness prevented it in 2015, he had continued to tour with Tony Holt’s group, The Wildwood Valley Boys, adding his distinctive tenor voice to the band’s sound.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind show on December 8 are available for $12, at the door.