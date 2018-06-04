Anthony Howell to Williamson Branch

Williamson Branch, the family band consisting of bluegrass veterans Kevin and Debbie Williamson and their three daughters, has announced the addition of Anthony Howell to the group. The 18-year old, recent high school graduate will play banjo, mandolin, and 3-finger guitar with the group.

Howell has actually been with the Williamson for several weeks, and now they are making it official.

With a number of years pursuing bluegrass already under his belt, Anthony says this is a perfect fit for him.

“I’ve known the Williamsons for a while and always thought they were outstanding people and musicians. When I got the call from them, wanting me to come play banjo with them, I couldn’t say no. Their style of bluegrass is just what I was looking for. I’ve gotten to know them and become great friends with them in a short time, and I can’t wait to see what awaits us in the future!”

And it’s a sentiment shared by Melody Williamson, eldest daughter, fiddler, and primary vocalist with the Branch.

“An intense passion for music is what drives our band, and brings our family closer together. No one shares this passion so perfectly as Anthony. His musicianship is top notch, and his stage presence is on par with the WB standard. We’re so proud to have him as part of our team and our family.”

Here’s video of Williamson Branch from the Chantilly Bluegrass Festival, captured by Carol McDuffie.

The band works a busy schedule during the summer, so you should find a chance to catch them where you live.