The Family Sowell to Behind The Mic

The Family Sowell, known previously as the Sowell Family Pickers, is a family band based in Knoxville, TN. Like so many similar groups, they began when the oldest children were much younger in Texas, and they have now grown into mature young musicians.

Things have been going quite well for the Sowells of late. Last year they won the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band contest at Silver Dollar City, and were signed to Poor Mountain Records. Their entertaining stage show, which features a mix of bluegrass and Gospel music, is winning them new fans wherever they go.

And now the band has signed with Behind The Mic Entertainment, who will henceforth represent the group for live appearances and handle their publicity. Principal agent Dawn Mac says of the Sowells,

“When I first met The Family Sowell, it didn’t take long for me to realize they were well on their way to becoming one of bluegrass music’s most beloved family bands who is as equally as fine a group of people you’d ever want to meet as they are talented. I am so honored to be working with these amazing folks.”

These talented siblings range from 21 to 11 years of age, starting with eldest brother Jacob on banjo, followed by Joshua on guitar, Naomi on bass, Abigail on mandolin, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on reso-guitar. Jason, Joshua, and Abigail share vocal duties, along with Mom, Cindy, who often takes the stage with her brood. Dad (Guynn) drives the bus and handles the family’s business transactions.

The family takes their faith seriously, living the band motto of “Bluegrass with a Mission.”

They now have three albums of their music available for sale.

For more information on The Family Sowell, visit them online, or contact Dawn at Behind The Mic Entertainment.