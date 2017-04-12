Another award for On Top Of Ole Smoky

On Top Of Old Smoky, an all-star musical collection created to note the 100th Anniversary of the National Park Service, has picked up another major award.

The Public Lands Alliance has named it as one of three winners of their Innovative Product Award for 2017. A non-profit network of 120 organizations dedicated to public lands in the United States, the Alliance gives out awards each year in six categories for outstanding individual or organizational achievement in this field.

The album was produced by Dr. Ted Olson who serves on the Appalachian Studies faculty at East Tennessee State University. He arranged the participation of such stellar artists as Dolly Parton, Norman Blake, Tony Trischka, David Holt, Jody Stetcher, and Alice Gerrard. They all agreed to participate in a recreation of songs originally collected in field recordings by Joseph S. Hall in the Smoky Mountain region.

Tracks include new versions of Little Rosewood Casket, Lost Indian, Ground Hog, Man Of Constant Sorrow, Muleskinner Blues, Black Mountain Rag among the 23 songs.

Public Lands Alliance describes this award as follows:

The Innovative Product Award recognizes an interpretive product of any medium created in partnership by a nonprofit organization and land management agency that embodies a path-breaking approach to achieve a public lands mission.

This is the second award the album has won in recent months. Back in November, it was also selected as the Best Tribute Album at the 15th Annual Independent Music Awards.

Copies of the CDs can be ordered online.