Announcing the debut of Lori Lambert Promotions

Lori Lambert, and her husband, Brad, have been involved in bluegrass in northwestern Ohio for most of the lives. Together they manage and perform with the band, New Outlook, which has been under their ownership since 2009.

They also jointly own and operate the Moon City Music & Event Center in their home of Wapakoneta, OH. There they host bluegrass music shows, both for folks in the area and for the many tourist groups that come in to visit the Neil Armstrong Air & Space Museum there in town.

Lori’s day job involves the tourism industry as well, and Brad runs a music store in Wapakoneta, Park Street Music. Needless to say, as husband and wife, they help each other out in all these pursuits, something that has given Lori a keen eye for the business side of bluegrass music.

So she has decided to launch yet another venture, Lori Lambert Promotions, to assist other bands in the business side of the music. Her goal is to be part of a support system for upcoming groups, helping them build their fan base using online marketing, and reaching out to festival and show promoters that she has met through the years. Anyone who knows Lambert knows that she is a real crackerjack, working hard to make sure things succeed, and always ready with a helping hand.

A number of regional groups have already signed on to work with her, including Stevens Family Tradition (Manchester, KY) , Courtney Arnold (Mt. Vernon, KY), Kyle Jarvis & IIIrd Generation (LaGrange, OH), Crabgrass (Mansfield, OH), Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass (Oakwood, OH) and, of course, New Outlook. She’ll also be helping out with Chase Cummings, an upcoming country/pop artist from Waynesfield, OH.

But she is also on the lookout for other acts who would like to take advantage of her expertise and experience.

Lori explained a bit about what she can offer, without the large financial commitment of full-time management.

“When searching for bands, we were looking for just plain good people! Bands trying to catch a break, trying to market their band and looking to just get out and play the music they love! Lori Lambert Promotions will develop and implement a social media strategy to increase web traffic. Also, manage, create, and publish original, high quality content for the groups we represent. Administer social media accounts ensuring up-to date content and create a social buzz. Communicate with industry professionals to create a strong network and build fan base. Plus seek out venues for acts to keep steady work.”

If you work with an act that could use this sort of assistance, Lori can be reached on Facebook, or by email.