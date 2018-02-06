All You Need Is Music video from The Davidson Brothers

Fresh off their pair of Golden Guitars from the Country Music Awards of Australia last week, The Davidson Brothers have released a music video for the title track of their latest album, All You Need Is Music.

It’s a bit of a different feel than what we normally hear from the Brothers, who tend to favor an aggressive, in your face sort of sound. But why can’t a couple of Victoria boys do a reflective ballad as well as a barn burner?

The video was produced and directed by Daniel Marolla, and shot close to home along with actors Veronika and Tristan McLindon.

You may also enjoy this behind the scenes video they made last year while recording the album in Nashville.

You can visit The Davidson Brothers online to hear more of their music.