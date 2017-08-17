All My Life, new single from Flatt Lonesome

Posted on by John Lawless

The next project from Flatt Lonesome, Silence In These Walls, isn’t expected until September 29, but fans have a chance to get the first single at no extra cost when they pre-order the album online.

It’s a new song from Paul Harrigill and Tim Stafford, All My Life, a more contemporary number than we’ve heard from this young group in a while, featuring the lush family harmony that has become their hallmark. Mandolinist Kelsi Harrigill sings lead with assistance from her twin siblings, Buddy and Charli Robertson, on guitar and fiddle respectively.

The track is available to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct, and to consumers who pre-order Silence In These Walls as a download online.

Rounding out the group is Paul Harrigill on banjo, Michael Stockton on reso-guitar, and Dominic Illingworth on bass.

The new CD will be offered for sale during the band’s performances at the IBMA World Of Bluegrass events in Raleigh, NC at the end of September.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

