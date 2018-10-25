Ali Shumate to Hadley Music Group

Ali Shumate, a bluegrass singer and songwriter from West Palm Beach, FL, has signed with the Hadley Music Group in Nashville. Hadley will publish her music and release her upcoming album, due in 2019.

Hadley Music Group is owned by Shumate’s fellow singer/songwriter Donna Ulisse, and Kathy Sacra Anderson, who took over the company in January of 2017. They are the publishers for Donna’s full catalog of songs, and her nine bluegrass albums.

Ali first met Donna as a writing partner, and the two really clicked as collaborators, now with a business relationship as well. Ulisse is serving as producer for the new record, which will include several of their songs.

Growing up in the mountains of West Virginia, Shumate learned her love for bluegrass as a child. She also received an education in music, and has worked in her adult life as a church musician and choir director. But she has worked in bluegrass as well, both fronting her own groups and as a supporting member in others.

Anderson tells us that she knew that Donna and Ali had been writing together, but didn’t really perk her ears up until they started producing demo recordings.

“I heard the demos and said I would like to have the songs in our company, and if Ali wanted to do a singer-songwriter album I would also like to have it on the Hadley label. So, we just signed the deal recently and it all has happened rather quickly.”

A first single is expected early in the new year.