Revival: The Sam Bush Story releases November 1

Kris Wheeler, co-director of the feature film, Revival: The Sam Bush Story, has announced that the project has been accepted for distribution by Amazon, and will be available for rent or purchase there starting November 1.

That means that Amazon Prime members will be able to watch the 98-minute documentary next week on any devices with the Amazon app.

The film has won multiple prizes in film festivals over the past year, telling the story of Bush’s life in music through interviews with his contemporaries like Emmylou Harris, David Grisman, Ricky Skaggs, Jeff Hanna, John Cowan, and Bush himself. Modern players tell of Sam’s influence on their music through discussions with Sierra Hull, Alison Krauss, Chris Thile, The Avett Brothers and many others.

Viewers will also see examples of Bush’s artistry through extensive concert footage, as you can see in the trailer below.

We’ll have more to say about the film after we have watched.