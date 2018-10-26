Album Premiere: New Freedom Blues from Town Mountain

As a treat for fans on the album release day, Town Mountain is offering a full premiere today of their latest, New Freedom Blues.

The project was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC, produced by Foghorn Stringband’s Caleb Klauder. The guys feel like it captures their many diverse influences, including traditional bluegrass, roots pop, and hard edged honky tonk.

Starting next week, they will be touring almost non-stop in support, with breaks for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The schedule includes stops all across the eastern half of the US between now and the end of the year.

New Freedom Blues also finds Town Mountain with a drummer in the studio, playing on the majority of the tracks. They’ve brought Miles Miller in to do the honors, and the album also includes a duet between rising alt-country artist Tyler Childers and Town Mountain banjoist Jesse Langlais on a song they wrote together.

See what you think of their efforts below.

The new album is available now from the band’s web site, or wherever you find your music online.