Volume Five has announced a personnel change as they enter 2020. Aaron Ramsey has joined the group playing mandolin.

Aaron has become a highly influential player in the bluegrass world of late. In his dozen years with Mountain Heart, he established himself as a prominent multi-instrumentalist, and a mandolinist of the highest order. But he has also developed a strong reputation as a recording engineer with Mountain Fever Studios in Virginia. Many of the hit albums tracked there have been engineered and/or mastered by Ramsey, and he will remain in that position as he takes the gig with Volume Five.

Lead vocalist and band leader Glen Harrell says that they have been wanting Aaron in the band for some time.

“We are so excited to welcome Aaron Ramsey to Volume Five. We have all know Aaron for several years, have worked with him in recording, and he has filled in on mandolin and bass a few times in the past. Over the last few years we have been trying to work it out where Aaron could be a part of the band but it always seemed like when we wanted him to come, he had other obligations, or when he had thought about picking with us we didn’t have a slot open. Well the opportunity for us both finally came around. Aaron is one of the most talented musicians and record producers in this business. He has a great musical mind whether on the stage or in the studio. Not only that but he is a good friend of ours, and its always fun to play music with your buddies. We look forward to creating new music, and him being part of Volume Five.”

For Ramsey, the timing was finally right to make this move.

“After an enjoyable 12 year run with Mountain Heart, I had decided that it was time to step away. I wish Josh and Seth and the Mountain Heart crew all the best, and look forward to hearing what they do next. We remain great friends. It was just time for me to do something different.

In the meantime, this spot opened up with Volume Five, and I was happy for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to future endeavors with them.”

He joins Harrell on fiddle and lead vocal, Patton Wages on banjo, and Jacob Burleson on guitar. A new bass player for Volume Five is expected to be named shortly.

Glenn tells us that they are on the lookout for new material now for their next record

“The process sometimes can be slow but that’s only because we are so passionate about bringing the very best music we can to our fans and bluegrass music lovers throughout the world. Recording new music is probably our favorite part of what we do because we get to bring everyone’s thoughts and musical ability into creating the best music we can.”

We’ll all be eager to hear what they come up with.