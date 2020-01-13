Fast Track to EMG – drops new single

Just a few short weeks after announcing their formation, Fast Track – the latest bluegrass supergroup formed from experienced veteran sidemen – has signed with Engelhardt Music Group in Nashville, and today releases their debut single.

Fast Track made their entry into the bluegrass scene when David Parmley announced his sudden retirement back in October, surprising his touring band as much as he did the rest of the music community. After a few weeks time, those guys decided they ought to form their own group, so fiddler Steve Day, banjo player Dale Perry, and bass player Ron Spears – each with decades of work as professionals in the music – enlisted Jesse Brock on mandolin and Duane Sparks on guitar, both having recently departed other full-time acts themselves. And Fast Track was born.

Producer and EMG exec Glen Duncan expressed the pride that he and his partner, Adam Engelhardt, feel announcing their association with Fast Track.

“What a great way to start 2020, working with Fast Track on their debut album!! The main element I hear in Fast Track that places them in the upper echelon of Bluegrass Artists performing today is, this group is a great band!! They play and sing together!! Each musician in the band has a resume a mile long, decades of experience, thousands of shows and recordings with some of the greatest bluegrass bands of the last 40-plus years; and you can sure see and hear that in every note that they play and sing!! Dynamic, soulful, driving, deeply rooted in tradition, Everything we love about great bluegrass music all in one band!! Fast Track!!”

Here’s a taste of the single, Blue and Lonesome Again, a bluesy bluegrass number written by Spears.

Blue and Lonesome Again is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, and will be released via all the popular download and streaming services on January 24.