A Little Past Little Rock from Sarah Chapman

For her first single targeted at the bluegrass market, young Sarah Chapman has made a gutsy choice. The 20 year old singer from northern Alabama picked a song the helped establish Lee Ann Womack as one of the top female singers in the country music world back in 1998, and is intricately linked with her voice.

Little Past Little Rock was written by Brett Jones, Tony Lane and Jess Brown, and served as the debut single from Womack’s second album, Some Things I Know. It takes a confident singer to present themselves with a number like this, but Sarah shows herself more than up to the task with her grassified version, released in late January.

Performing with her on this cut are Brent Mason, Mike Rogers, Gaven Largent, Aubrey Haynie, Seth Taylor, and her dad, Greg, on low-tuned banjo.

Chapman has a lovely voice, perfectly suited for this sort of acoustic country/bluegrass sound. She has been singing since she was a young teen, and moved to Nashville to try her hand at the music industry.

She says that people her age would be open to bluegrass if it were presented with more of a country flair.

“It is my desire to open the world of bluegrass to my generation and play my part in keeping bluegrass alive.”

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.