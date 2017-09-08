Gibson Brothers team up with Norman Adams

Norman Adams’ name has become almost synonymous with bluegrass festivals. For 43 years he has been putting on bluegrass weekend events across the southeastern US, including the big holiday shindigs over Thanksgiving and New Years in Myrtle Beach and Jekyll Island. Over this time he has managed more than 200 shows or festivals, and he shows no sign of slowing down.

In recognition of all he has done in service to the music, The Gibson Brothers have announced that they will appear at every one of Norman’s festivals over the next year, starting in November 2017. In some cases they will perform for more than one day at each of the eight events, and put together special programs and collaborations not available anywhere else.

Leigh Gibson speaks quite highly of their relationship with Adams Bluegrass.

“We’ve worked with Norman for years, and there’s one thing for sure: he knows how to put on a quality festival. You’re always going to have good sound, good people, and a fan-friendly event. We always spend a lot of time in the crowd at his festivals, talking with folks and having a good time. We are honored to have the chance to come alongside of him and help usher in a new generation of fans to keep these festivals going strong for many more years to come.”

Norman is also bringing Rainmaker Music Management on board to help promote and publicize these festivals going forward.

Here are the events where The Gibsons will be appearing over the next year:

Ticket information and further details can be found online.

It is rare for any entertainer to commit to play all of one promoters events, or for any event producer to bring one in to all of their shows. Hats off and congratulations to both Norman Adams and The Gibson Brothers.