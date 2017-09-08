Béla and Abby announce Echo In The Valley

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn have announced an October release for their new collaboration project, Echo In The Valley.

Like their previous duo project, this one will be centered around these two highly celebrated banjoists, Béla an unrivaled master of the 3 finger style, and Abby a connoisseur of clawhammer and other old time styles. Their interactions with their instruments charmed music lovers on their self-titled debut and earned them the 2016 Folk Grammy. They have written all the new material on the record with an eye towards being able to reproduce it at live shows.

This musical couple, who are also married in real life, are the only artists performing on this project, and all the instruments used are banjos, along with their voices. But that includes a variety of said banjos, from Béla’s vintage Mastertone to a newly acquired upright banjo bass.

Though not set for release until October 20 on Rounder, pre-orders are enabled now online. A number of special packages have been created including the CD or LP, along with T-shirts and an album art pin. And some lucky pre-orderer will also win a signed Gold Tone banjo ukulele which will be sent to one fortunate purchaser.

Attendees at the IBMA Awards Show later this month may get a pre-release taste when Béla and Abby host the show on September 28.