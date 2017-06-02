2017 IBMA’s Songwriter Showcase participants announced

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced its selections for the 2017 Songwriter Showcase, to be held at this year’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh. Participants in the showcase are chosen by the IBMA’s Songwriter Showcase Committee from material submitted by the writers themselves. Eleven writers and writing teams were selected this year from 115 submissions.

Songwriters who will participating in the showcase include:

Dawn Kenney and David Morris

Eben Salter

Kim Robins

Mike Swartzentruber

Corrina Rose Logston

Vickie Vaughn

Steve Bonafel

Gary Alan Ferguson and G.K. Young

Madeleine Kelson

Mike Finders

Aaron Bibelhauser

The Songwriter Showcase will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center’s Master Workshop Stage at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. The IBMA encourages fellow songwriters, artists, and anyone who loves a good song to attend.

Congratulations, writers!