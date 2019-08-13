900 Miles video from Sister Sadie

Sister Sadie has taken a page from the rock anthem songbook for their latest video – not with the music, but for the visuals.

The song is 900 Miles from the current Pinecastle album, Sister Sadie II, which the ladies sing largely a cappella with only sparse fiddle accompaniment. Their version of the old folk song was inspired by a recording from Odetta in the early ’60s, which translates nicely to bluegrass style harmony. It’s an eerie-sounding track, supported nicely by the stark black and white videography, and the soulful vocals of Tina Adair. She is supported by her singing sisters Dale Ann Bradley and Gena Britt, and mournful fiddle from Deanie Richardson.

Sister Sadie told Billboard in a recent article that inspiration for the video came from the cover of the Queen II album in 1974, which had the band members pictured with their faces lit starkly from above. So the sisters recreated that cover, and shot the video at the Belmont University film department with similar lighting.

The video was shot and edited by Jon Roncolato, who is the Media Director at Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville.

Sister Sadie II is widely available wherever you stream or download bluegrass online, and on CD from the band web site.