61st annual Grammy Award nominations are out

The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards have been announced. And we know that, despite all the glitz and glamor of the star-studded cast of nominees, what you really care about is the all-important Best Bluegrass Album category.

And the nominees are:

Portraits In Fiddles – Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II – Sister Sadie

Rivers And Roads – Special Consensus

The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

North Of Despair – Wood & Wire

A number of artists nominated who may be of interest to bluegrass fans include Dom Flemons (Black Cowboys) and Punch Brothers (All Ashore), both nominated for Best Folk Album; Jeremy Kittel for Best Instrumental Composition (Chrysalis); and Richard Martin and Ted Olson for Best Album Notes (4 Banjo Songs).

Well done all!

The winners will be announced on February 10.