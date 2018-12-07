61st annual Grammy Award nominations are out

Posted on by John Lawless

The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards have been announced. And we know that, despite all the glitz and glamor of the star-studded cast of nominees, what you really care about is the all-important Best Bluegrass Album category.

And the nominees are:

  • Portraits In Fiddles – Mike Barnett
  • Sister Sadie II – Sister Sadie
  • Rivers And Roads – Special Consensus
  • The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys
  • North Of Despair – Wood & Wire

A number of artists nominated who may be of interest to bluegrass fans include Dom Flemons (Black Cowboys) and Punch Brothers (All Ashore), both nominated for Best Folk Album; Jeremy Kittel for Best Instrumental Composition (Chrysalis); and Richard Martin and Ted Olson for Best Album Notes (4 Banjo Songs).

Well done all!

The winners will be announced on February 10.

