40th Anniversary coming up for Gary Brewer

A number of people have tried to lay claim to being The Hardest Working Man in Bluegrass. But regardless of anybody’s assertions, we think that title belongs to Gary Brewer.

This Kentucky native maintains a working farm with his two sons, where they also welcome groups of school children to learn about farm life. The Brewers operate a Taekwondo academy on the property, and tour together as Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers on the weekends. Gary is also a licensed home inspector, and hosts a weekly concert series with top bluegrass acts during the winter months at the Sheperdsville Music Barn. Whew!

Later this year, Gary will launch a special celebration of his 40 years in bluegrass with an anniversary recording and tour. These days The Kentucky Ramblers are a family affair, with Gary on guitar and lead vocals, his sons Wayne on bass and fiddle, and Mason on mandolin and bass, and his dad, Finley Brewer, on guitar and vocals. But over this past 40 years, a lot of different musicians have toured with Brewer, and he is inviting them all to appear with him as scheduling allows during this upcoming 40th anniversary tour.

The album celebrating 40 decades of bluegrass will feature all new Brewer material, performed by the current band, and a who’s who of bluegrass and country artists who will appear as guests. According to Gary, they have commitments from The Travelin’ McCourys, Rhonda Vincent, The Isaacs, Russell Moore, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Ralph Stanley II, Dale Ann Bradley, Jim Lauderdale, and T. Graham Brown. More guests are expected to be announced soon.

And for the 40th anniversary tour, they have obtained a new vehicle, another top-of-the-line MCI tour bus, built by Custom Coach. It boasts of marble stairs, tile shower and countertops, a full kitchen and bathroom, and bunks for everyone to sleep in on the road.

In early 2020 Gary and the Ramblers will hold a CD release party with as many former members of the band as they can arrange. Look for more details on that as the year goes along.

Congratulations Gary on 40 years!