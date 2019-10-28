3rd annual Pickin’ in the Pines the biggest yet

Central North Carolina was the site of the third annual Bluegrass and BBQ Benefit Concert for North Carolina 4-H. Held at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbee, NC, the event featured music by the Grascals, the Chatham Rabbits, and Long Gone Bluegrass, plus a catered barbeque buffet and a silent auction. 100% of the proceeds will be used to provide scholarships for unserved youth to attend summer camps.

The benefit’s program read in part: “There are few tools as powerful as the camp experience to help positively change the lives of young people. Events like this bring people together, celebrate fellowship, and cultivate community. But they also make the camp experience possible for so many young people that need it.”

Joe Grooms, banjo picker with Long Gone Bluegrass, shared, “I came to 4-H camp here several years as a young child. It is a great facility with really good activities.”

Chatham Rabbits’ Sarah Osborne McCombie also felt a strong attachment to the youth organization. “I was in 4-H since I was 5 years old til I aged out (at 18). Being a part of 4-H was a huge part of my growing up. I am so glad to give back to the organization that gave me so much.”

The Grascals played two high energy sets. The band held a special bond since band members, Terry Smith and John Bryan, are from the Tarheel State.

The event raised over $20,000 to send youth to camp.

“It was our most successful event yet,” concluded Dave Herpy, NC 4-H Camping Specialist. “We are already planning for next year’s event on October 18, 2020!”