The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa gave out their 4th annual awards on November 2 on the final day of the Honey Creek Bluegrass Festival in Moravia, IA. Nominees and winners are selected each year by a vote of the membership, and announced throughout the day’s entertainment.

Artists eligible for the awards are those who reside, perform, and/or are involved in the bluegrass community in Iowa.

And the 2019 BMAI Award winners are:

Band of the Year – Roe Family Singers

Guitar Player of the Year – Joe King

Mandolin Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Briggs

Dobro Player of the Year – Roger Kenaston

Fiddle Player of the Year – Trustin Baker

Banjo Player of the Year – Mark Hargrove

Bass Player of the Year – Elijah Baker

Female Vocalist – Carina Baker

Male Vocalist – Greg Blake

Songwriter – Kelli Kingrey

Album – In God We Trust by Spring Street

Band of the year Overall – Roe Family Singers

Entertainers of the Year – Roe Family Singers