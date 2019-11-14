2019 BMAI award winners

The Roe Family Singers with their 2019 BMAI Awards

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa gave out their 4th annual awards on November 2 on the final day of the Honey Creek Bluegrass Festival in Moravia, IA. Nominees and winners are selected each year by a vote of the membership, and announced throughout the day’s entertainment.

Artists eligible for the awards are those who reside, perform, and/or are involved in the bluegrass community in Iowa.

And the 2019 BMAI Award winners are:

  • Band of the Year – Roe Family Singers
  • Guitar Player of the Year – Joe King
  • Mandolin Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Briggs
  • Dobro Player of the Year – Roger Kenaston
  • Fiddle Player of the Year – Trustin Baker
  • Banjo Player of the Year – Mark Hargrove
  • Bass Player of the Year – Elijah Baker
  • Female Vocalist – Carina Baker
  • Male Vocalist – Greg Blake
  • Songwriter – Kelli Kingrey
  • Album – In God We Trust by Spring Street
  • Band of the year Overall – Roe Family Singers
  • Entertainers of the Year – Roe Family Singers

Well done and congratulations to all the nominees and winners!

  • Joe King with his 2019 Guitar Player of the Year award from the BMAI
  • Greg Blake with his 2019 Male Vocalist of the Year award from the BMAI
  • Kelli Kingrey with her 2019 Songwriter of the Year award from the BMAI
  • Spring Street with their 2019 Album of the Year award from the BMAI
  • Mark Hargrove with his 2019 Banjo Player of the Year award from the BMAI
  • Carina Baker with her 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year award from the BMAI

