The Roe Family Singers with their 2019 BMAI Awards
The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa gave out their 4th annual awards on November 2 on the final day of the Honey Creek Bluegrass Festival in Moravia, IA. Nominees and winners are selected each year by a vote of the membership, and announced throughout the day’s entertainment.
Artists eligible for the awards are those who reside, perform, and/or are involved in the bluegrass community in Iowa.
And the 2019 BMAI Award winners are:
- Band of the Year – Roe Family Singers
- Guitar Player of the Year – Joe King
- Mandolin Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Briggs
- Dobro Player of the Year – Roger Kenaston
- Fiddle Player of the Year – Trustin Baker
- Banjo Player of the Year – Mark Hargrove
- Bass Player of the Year – Elijah Baker
- Female Vocalist – Carina Baker
- Male Vocalist – Greg Blake
- Songwriter – Kelli Kingrey
- Album – In God We Trust by Spring Street
- Band of the year Overall – Roe Family Singers
- Entertainers of the Year – Roe Family Singers
Well done and congratulations to all the nominees and winners!