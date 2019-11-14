Southern Ohio Indoor Music festival – November ’19

The November 2019 edition of the Southern Ohio Indoor Music festival was another resounding success for Joe Mullins and his team. A big crowd enjoyed great bluegrass music and fellowship over the two days.

Blake Williams keeps the show rolling. He has become one of the premier MC’s in the business.

Friday was opened by The Family Sowell. They are a band of six siblings that started out in Texas and are now based in Knoxville, Tennessee. This group of youngsters are thoroughly entertaining. Make sure to see them if they are in your area. They were followed by the Becky Buller Band. Becky has developed a sound based around her songwriting talent. The audience quickly learns why Becky is an IBMA award winner. Jason Barie joined Becky and Nate Lee to do triple fiddles onBill Monroe’s Southern Flavor.

Ralph Stanley II is carrying on the mountain music heritage of his father. Landon Fitzpatrick has joined the band playing banjo and singing tenor. Ralph II sings his own music and keeps the Stanley Brothers music alive and well. Host band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers took the stage as current IBMA Entertainers of the Year. The Rambler’s show tells why the band earned this honor. The Moron Brothers finished out the afternoon show with the blend of top notch music and mountain humor. They are always a crowd favorite. Doyle Lawson closed out the day’s entertainment in classic Quicksilver style with excellent harmonies and great musicianship.

Saturday kicked off with a breakfast benefit for the IBMA Foundation. Joe, the Ramblers, and their families hosted and served breakfast. Tudor’s Biscuit World provided a hearty meal of biscuits and gravy. Upwards of 200 people were served. Last year’s breakfast allowed a two thousand dollar donation to be made to the Foundation.

The stage show started with Remington Ryde who always pays tribute to the late James King, blended in with classic bluegrass music and humor. They always leave an audience asking for more. Jeff Parker and Company made its first appearance on the Roberts Centre stage. Jeff has a long history that includes Renfro Valley, The Lonesome River Band, and twelve years with Dailey and Vincent. The band has been together less than a year, but has matured into one of the top shelf bands in bluegrass. The Radio Ramblers took the stage in the afternoon. Seldom Scene’s Dudley Connell joined Joe to reprise a Longview song, Little Annie. Ralph II also joined the band for a song. Becky Buller returned the favor, taking the stage with the band for some twin fiddling with Jason Barie.

Kenny and Amanda Smith have been performing together for nearly twenty years. Both are past IBMA award winners. They provide a great musical experience for everyone. The Seldom Scene closed out the festival taking the audience on a trip that started in 1973 and ended with their newest music. They always pay homage to Ben Eldridge, the late John Duffey, and the late Mike Auldridge.

I would like to thank Michael Gabbard Photography and Kimberly Williams for contributing pictures. I am getting more mobile by the day.

You can join everyone on March 27-28, 2020 for the next Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, held as always in the Roberts Convention Centre in Wilmington, Ohio.

Support your local music venue.