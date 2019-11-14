Mike Mitchell Band and Beehive Productions release The Plan video

Chris Jones’ acerbic column on self-promotion notwithstanding, publicity remains a major concern of independent artists of every stripe, including those of us in the bluegrass world. It has been well said that if you create a better mousetrap, but nobody knows about it, they won’t be beating down a path to your door. That is every bit as true of a new album, product, or event as well.

Bluegrass folks have often turned to co-promotion to help get the word out about what they do, partnering with other entities who are likewise seeking visibility. We saw an example this past September during the World of Bluegrass convention, where Beehive Productions reached out to artists in attendance with an offer to create a live music video which both could use to promote their efforts. Peluso Microphone Lab was on board as well, giving three-way opportunities to an artist, the filmmakers, and the microphone makers.

The Mike Mitchell Band, based in Floyd, VA, took them up on the offer, and shot a video for their song, The Plan, while everyone was in Raleigh for IBMA week. The song is included on the band’s recent Small Town album, is a staple on their live shows, and has now been recorded on video by the good people at Beehive, using Peluso microphones.

Mitchell says he chose this number for its universal message, and was thrilled to work with the film and audio crew in Raleigh.

“It’s a song that everyone can relate to, about suffering great loss, questioning the ‘big plan,’ and finding the strength and faith to keep on living our lives.

I’ve been a fan of Beehive’s work for years and have always considered it a milestone for an artist to be included in their work. It’s a thrill to now be a part of their catalogue!

I’ve used Peluso microphones in the studio on my last two albums, and now use the PS1 handheld mic on stage. Their gear is at the top level of the industry, and I’m proud that they also make their craft in my home county of Floyd.”

Peluso is a small company that recreates the hand-wired quality of the great German studio microphones of the pre WWII era. All of their products are hand-assembled in their shop, using the finest components they can obtain from all over the world. They believe that can deliver vintage sound and quality at a fraction of the price the older models command.

Here’s a look at what they created together…

The Beehive team travels all over the country capturing what they see as modern field recordings for contemporary roots and acoustic artists. In fact it was their relationship with Peluso that brought Mitchell and his band to their attention, and led to initial discussions about working together on a video project.

“We first met Mike Mitchell earlier this summer at a private event celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary of our mutual friends, John and Mary Peluso, of Peluso Microphone Lab. The Pelusos have been tremendous fans, allies, and supporters of the work that both Mike Mitchell and Beehive do! We all set about planning a time and place where we might film the Mike Mitchell Band for the benefit of the band, of course, but also Peluso. It seemed the best idea was to convene at the IBMA conference/festival in Raleigh! Sponsored by Peluso we set up a temporary studio space in a rented house near the convention for the purposes of showcasing the Peluso line of microphones, and documenting performances with a handful of artists that resonate with us.

We are excited to have connected with Mike and created this video snapshot in time. This is particularly important to us as we will be moving to the Floyd area from our current home in Northern New York state sometime next year. We’re overwhelmed and impressed by the abundance of acoustic music and the creativity of the artists we’ve met in the region.”

You can see more of the recent live videos shot and edited by the Beehive crew on their web site.

More information about the Mike Mitchel Band can also be found online.