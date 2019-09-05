2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival report

This report is a contribution from Audie Finnell, who also provided the photos.

Armuchee Bluegrass Festival, the oldest continuous festival in Georgia, wrapped up its 47th annual season over the Labor Day weekend. Hosting 2 festivals during the year (Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend), the Armuchee festival leaves the attendees anxiously awaiting the kickoff of their 2020 season come next Memorial Day weekend.

Attendance was quite good with the returning faithful, and many first timers. The show officially kicked off on Friday night, but a covered dish dinner-on-the-ground on Thursday evening was the unofficial start, where all are welcome, covered dish or no. Campground jamming follows well into the night. The jamming, which is continuous throughout the festival’s run, is the big draw for a lot of the attendees. Armuchee is the most “jam friendly” festival in the area, and a lot of folks take advantage of that fact.

Plenty of RV camping with hookups and tent camping, most in the shade, and the impromptu jam sessions make for a most pleasing festival experience for any bluegrass fan or picker. A covered stage, dance floor, and comfy audience seating area to listen to good homegrown bluegrass music from the many, mostly local, bands is just icing on the cake.