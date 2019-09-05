2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Guest Contributor

This report is a contribution from Audie Finnell, who also provided the photos.

Armuchee Bluegrass Festival,  the oldest continuous festival in Georgia,  wrapped up its 47th annual season over the Labor Day weekend. Hosting 2 festivals during the year (Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend), the Armuchee festival leaves the attendees anxiously awaiting the kickoff of their 2020 season come next Memorial Day weekend.

Attendance was quite good with the returning faithful, and many first timers.  The show officially kicked off on Friday night, but a covered dish dinner-on-the-ground on Thursday evening was the unofficial start, where all are welcome,  covered dish or no. Campground jamming follows well into the night. The jamming, which is continuous throughout the festival’s run, is the big draw for a lot of the attendees. Armuchee is the most “jam friendly” festival in the area, and a lot of folks take advantage of that fact.  

Plenty of RV camping with hookups and tent camping, most in the shade, and the impromptu jam sessions make for a most pleasing festival experience for any bluegrass fan or picker. A covered stage,  dance floor, and comfy audience seating area to listen to good homegrown bluegrass music from the many, mostly local, bands is just icing on the cake.

  • A family friendly festival, Armuchee organizers contract with Floyd County's finest to provide security at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Social gathering at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Socializing in the campground at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Jerusalem Ridge at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Chuck Langley, co-founder (with his late wife) and hard working organizer, at the door of the on-site canteen at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Tony and Judy Tatum, longtime volunteers at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Garden fresh canned comestibles at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Hickory Wind at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Hickory Wind at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Friday night lineup on the board at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Saturday night's lineup runneth over at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Bluegrass Fever at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Phyllis Cole, about to draw for a door prize, waves to all Bluegrass Today readers. Cole is the longtime emcee and stage manager. She's the one that "runs 'em on and runs 'em off" at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Bluegrass Fever at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Chuck Headden and 93 year old Ann Gonzales, two longtime supporters and attendees of the festival, kick up their heels to a Bluegrass Fever tune at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Chuck and Ann are joined by other cloggers at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campground jamming at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campground jamming at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Bryce Hicks (banjo), Jesse Slade (smoking), and "Washtub" John Katrek of Fast Dixie Boys are joined by an unnamed guitarist at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Fast Dixie Boys at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campground jamming at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campground jamming at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Gary Kastee in his "stretch" golf cart. Gary is a longtime festival volunteer who coordinates the RV camping sites, starting on the preceding Monday, when the early birds start arriving at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • ASmanda Gorte & Red, White & Bluegrass at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campers take advantage of the Pickin' Porch at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • RV campsite at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Campground at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • A family band picking' in the campground, with lots of family in attendence at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Fast Dixie Boys jamming at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Bruce Weeks Family Band at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Bruce Weeks Family Band at the 2019 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Audie Finnell

