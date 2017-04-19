2017 Mountains of Music Homecoming events now online

The 2017 Mountains Of Music Homecoming, a 9-day string of musical and cultural events throughout southwestern Virginia, has posted a complete schedule online for June 9-17.

The sheer number of goings-on associated with this series, including both free and ticketed affairs, can be a bit unnerving at first glimpse. Dozens of communities have planned concerts, as well as culinary and educational gatherings during this celebration of Appalachian culture. Bluegrass and old time music are a big part of the offerings, with big name entertainers coming in for regular live shows and special appearances.

On the musical side, performances are scheduled from Larry Sparks, Ricky Skaggs, Ralph Stanley II, The Earls of Leicester, Doyle Lawson, Flatt Lonesome, The Quebe Sisters, Jeff Brown, Wayne Henderson, and many others. Local and regional acts will be featured as well in cities and towns from where Virginia meets Kentucky and Tennessee, east to Rocky Mount just south of Roanoke.

Mountains Of Music Homecoming had been in the planning stages for several years, and 2017 is set to be the biggest in their 3 year history. Extensive coordination between municipalities, tourism agencies, and major sponsors has allowed for a central entity to promote and publicize these many events under a single office, bringing thousands of visitors into the state, and enticing just as many Virginia residents to travel to communities they had never seen before.

All Mountains Of Music activities are organized under the umbrella of The Crooked Road, an agency that exists precisely to utilize traditional bluegrass, mountain, and old time music as a tourism attraction for the state. This year they have also expanded to include culinary tourism as a draw, incorporating a number of high cuisine events featuring top chefs with their interpretations of Appalachian and southern cooking.

To see all the various concerts and happenings under the 2017 MOM banner, visit their web site online.

Bluegrass Today is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Mountains Of Music Homecoming.