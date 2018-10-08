Your Love video from Backline

John Lawless

Backline, a young bluegrass group from Spartanburg, South Carolina, has released a music video for their second single from their debut album for Poor Mountain Records.

Your Love was written by their guitarist, and primary songwriter, Katelyn Ingardia. She also sings this one, an old-fashioned love song with a decidedly contemporary flair, that should find favor with bluegrass radio.

The video carries on the song’s upbeat flavor, shot in Spartanburg by friend of the band, Bailey Ridings of Ridings Productions. They even used actual footage from a friend’s wedding to provide some verisimilitude to the story line.

Backline consists of Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Zachary Carter on banjo, Louis Hughes on mandolin, and Jason blue on bass, with Katelyn on guitar.

Both Your Love, and the full album, A Thousand Wishes, are available wherever you download or stream music online.

