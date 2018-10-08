IBMA Foundation announces Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship

The IBMA Foundation, the charitable and fundraising arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced a new scholarship opportunity to recognize developing academic scholars researching or studying bluegrass music.

Named in honor of Neil Rosenberg, Ph.D., an early and preeminent historian in the bluegrass field, the Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship Award will be given starting next year to a current MA or PhD student who presents high quality research in or about bluegrass music. Recent PhD recipients within five years of competition are also eligible.

The award for the 2019-2020 academic year will amount to a $500 cash award, plus free registration to the 2019 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC. A panel of three bluegrass academics will review the papers presented to select the first recipient. West Virginia University professor Dr. Travis Stimeling will chair the 2019-2020 Special Award Committee.

Papers to be considered must be published in either a university publication or academic journal between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, or presented at a conference during that time. Submissions must be received by June 1, 2019, by email to Dr, Stimeling at travis.stimeling@mail.wvu.edu.

International submissions are encouraged, but must be translated into English to be considered.

A reminder that the deadline for the annual IBMA Foundation grants is December 1, 2018. As many as 10 grants will be made in this year’s process, with $12,000 available for educational bluegrass-related programs and/or with a historical preservation or literary focus. Grants are offered to 501c 3 non-profit organizations.

Details can be found online.