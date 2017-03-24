You Could Be Me from Del McCoury Band

The Del McCoury Band has released a new single as part of their plan to get new music directly to fans without them having to wait for a full album.

You Could Be Me follows the familiar bluesy, “woe is me” vein Del has mined for so many years. The song was written by Tim Crouch, Edgar Sanders, Kenneth Mcafee, and Dennis Crouch, and McCoury says it has that special something that grabbed him when he heard it.

“I don’t have a formula for choosing songs, I just know what I like. I remember this one had an interesting melody but it was the lyrics that really stood out to me. There’s a lot of truth in this song. We all want to talk about our problems, but we don’t know what the next guy is going through. This song deals with that in a fun way — it basically says, if you think you have it bad, well you could be me. And I promise you my problems are a lot worse.”

The single is available now for download purchase from all the popular sites online. Radio programmers can contact Groove On Music for download details.

Look for several more single releases from the McCourys over the course of this year.