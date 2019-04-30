Wyoming Child from Aaron Bibelhauser

From Louisville, KY comes bluegrass singer and songwriter Aaron Biblehauser, and a new single from his upcoming full-length project, Wyoming Child.

The album is a bluegrass tribute to Mickey Clark, a fellow Louisvillian who left behind a large catalog of music when he died from cancer last summer. Biblehauser chose one of Clark’s songs (written with Fred James) as the title cut, which he explains in this video.

Here’s a fuller taste of the track…

Wyoming Child will release as a single on Thursday (May 2), at which time it will be available at all your favorite streaming and download sites. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.

