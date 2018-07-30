Wreck of My Heart video from Lonesome River Band

Mountain Home Music Company has released a music video for their latest single from Lonesome River Band, Wreck of My Heart.

It finds our heroes performing the song on stage at Bristol, TN’s historic Paramount Theater, in the alley alongside the building, and in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA, just across the street.

The LRB guys play themselves, of course, with Lakyn Trivett, wife of their manager, appropriately cast as the hot chick. The boys don’t seem overly impressed with her, and she returns the favor – in line with the song lyrics.