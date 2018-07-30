More from RockyGrass 2018

Kevin Slick with the Colorado Bluegrass Association shared some more photos from this past weekend’s RockyGrass festival in Lyons, CO.

He captured special on-stage reunions of Old and in The Way and The David Grisman Quintet, plus some shots of Hot Rize on their 40th Anniversary tour. Nick Forster is back with the group following his bicycle accident earlier this month, but with his left arm tied to his side after having broken his clavicle.