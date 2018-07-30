More from RockyGrass 2018

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Old and in The Way reunion at RockyGrass 2018 – photo by Kevin Slick

Kevin Slick with the Colorado Bluegrass Association shared some more photos from this past weekend’s RockyGrass festival in Lyons, CO.

He captured special on-stage reunions of Old and in The Way and The David Grisman Quintet, plus some shots of Hot Rize on their 40th Anniversary tour. Nick Forster is back with the group following his bicycle accident earlier this month, but with his left arm tied to his side after having broken his clavicle.

  • Old and in The Way reunion at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Old and in The Way reunion at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • David Grisman Quintet reunion at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • David Grisman Quintet reunion at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • David Grisman at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Mike Marshall and David Grisman at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Sam Bush sits in with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Nick Forster and Tim O'Brien with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Pete Wernick with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick

