Worrisome, Oh Worried Me from Troublesome Hollow

Tim White and Troublesome Hollow have a new album coming out next month, their fifth as a group, and their first in 18 years. The guys have reformed after 17 years apart to record Old School, 17 tracks including favorite songs from the band’s hey day in the 1980s.

If you caught them back in the day, you would remember. Troublesome Hollow usually brought along an extra, dressed in a possum outfit, who would wander around in the audience giving high fives and chatting up anyone who would engage.

And yes… Five Pounds Of Possum and Possum On The Run are included on Old School.

But it’s not all nostalgia. Seven of the tracks are new compositions, including the album’s first single, Worrisome, Oh Worried Me, which takes a look at living rough when the ends just won’t meet.

White says it’s something familiar to a lot of folks in the bluegrass world.

“We jokingly dedicate that one to musicians, because it’s about having trouble paying your bills. It’s about struggling to make ends meet, which a lot of people can relate to.”

Troublesome Hollow is White on guitar and banjo, Donnie Ollis on guitar and Garry “Bear” Ollis on bass. Bear started the band back in 1976, and the three performed together until ’97 when Donnie relocated to Myrtle Beach. At that point, Tim launched the VW Boys and his syndicated radio program, The Tim White Bluegrass Show, which he hosts to this day, and the TV show, Song Of The Mountains.

Old School is set for a May 12 release, with a special concert that night at the Down Home in Johnson City, TN.