Molly Tuttle and her Thompson guitar

Molly Tuttle is the latest bluegrass artist to tie her horse to the Preston Thompson wagon, taking delivery recently of a new Thompson D-BA custom sunburst guitar at her home in Nashville.

She posted a video sharing her excitement when it first arrived, plus this more formal video shot at Carter’s Vintage Guitar there in Music City. Molly picks one while Preston shows off and describes the guitar he built for her.

Here’s the one she made at home, displaying both the new axe, and the sparkling personality that has made her so many new fans everywhere she plays.

You can learn more about the Thompson Guitars online.

Tuttle is touring now in support of her debut Rise EP.