Winds of Fall, new single from The Farm Hands

Here’s a perfectly timed single release…

Just as most of us are getting used to fall temperatures, and the first hints of the winter winds, Pinecastle Records has a new song from The Farm Hands that suits the season. It’s the second single from their upcoming Memories of Home album, one written and sung by guitarist Keith Tew called Winds of Fall. Keith compares the coldness he feels from his romantic companion to those first chilly winds.

As is their habit, this one is an easy-going, old time bluegrass number.

The new album releases tomorrow, November 8, and co-founder Tim Graves says that they are all very happy with the way it turned out.

“I think Memories of Home is our best effort yet. The songs on this project will relate to everyone that listens to it. From Stop and Smell the Roses to Winds of Fall plus 10 other songs, everyone can get some enjoyment from this project.”

Memories of Home will be available wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from the band on CD. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.