Williamson Branch to Wilson Pickins

Hot on the heels of their first single release for Pinecastle Records comes more news from family grassers, Williamson Branch. They have announced today their signing with Wilson Pickins Promotions for booking and publicity services.

Williamson Branch consists of husband-and-wife bandleaders Kevin and Debbie Williamson, both veterans of the bluegrass and Gospel circuits, and their three young daughters, Melody, Kadence, and Caroline. Family harmony, strong material, and on-stage shenanigans are the order of the day at one of their shows, which are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Melanie Wilson, Wilson Pickins principal, is delighted to be working with this wholesome and engaging act.

“I am honored to work with Williamson Branch and that they thought to add our agency to their family. I look forward to seeing how the girls, Melody, Kadence and Caroline all grow and mature as artists with their experienced and accomplished parents, Kevin and Debbie guiding them through the industry. They are truly a joy to see live and I can’t wait to help share this new album with everyone, it is SO GOOD!”

Everything seems to be looking up for this band, who now joins a very impressive roster of artists at Wilson Pickins, including Dale Ann Bradley, Carolina Blue, Sister Sadie, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Clay Hess Band, and many others.

For more information about Williamson Branch, you can contact Melanie Wilson online.